Dead By Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is alleged to have forced its employees to undergo “Wheel of Privilege” DEI training.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the Libs of TikTok account on X, posted, “Behaviour a large video game company in Montreal, Canada, made employees undergo DEI training which includes a ‘Wheel of Privilege’ teaching that Black people and fat people are oppressed.”

READ: Report: Major Corporations Remain Committed To DEI Despite Massive Backlash

In a post to Instagram in August 2020, Duckworth explained the wheel, “Wheels like this help us visualize what the term ‘Marginalization’ means: The further you are from power, the more marginalized and powerless you are.”

She continued, “You will notice as you try to place yourself in the different categories that your level of power/marginalization will likely shift between categories. This is another way to look at Intersectionality (coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw).”

Following, Libs of TikTok’s report, YouTuber Smash JT shared on X, “Behaviour felt like it was a good idea to go down this road: Hiring Sylvia Duckworth, a deep-rooted race baiting grifter to cash in on DEI money.”

He added, “Sylvia is everything wrong w/entertainment in the modern era. Behaviour Interactive has shown their true colors…”

READ: Fiction And What You Consume Does Affect Reality And Has An Enormous Sway Over People

He continued, “Sylvia, a white woman, has a very long instagram filled to the brim with race grifting and propaganda pushing. Here’s a sample of some of her posts.”

“But it doesn’t stop there,” he added. “She also posts about promoting trans ideologies and pushes books on trans for children. Takes a special kinda f***ery to go this extreme… Here’s just a few quick examples from a long list:”

READ: Why Hollywood’s Collapse Is Inevitable: What It Means for Entertainment’s Future

“Most of her posts seem to fixate on kids and encouraging transitioning and/or creating an LGBTQ-lifestyle,” he observed.

Finally, he concluded, “I could go on pointing out a seemingly endless amount of creepy child-focused posts, point here is I don’t care how many ‘credentials’ you have. Common sense screams you belong in a padded room w/this s**t - NOT promoted to ‘educate’ others in the workforce. Absolutely shameful.”

READ: Former Amazon And Disney Executive Affirms That Hollywood Has "Contempt For The Audience" And Hostility "Toward White People And Men"

Bishop Barron explained to Angelus News back in 2021, why this type of training and the ideology it promotes is wrong.

He said, “The advocates of the so-called “woke” ideology today have not been shy about articulating the philosophical underpinnings of their perspective. They do indeed find inspiration in Marx, Nietzsche, Sartre, Derrida, and Foucault, among others. From these modern and postmodern thinkers, they derive a number of principles.”

Next, he listed out the various principles this ideology promotes, “First, they advocate a deeply antagonistic social theory, whereby the world is divided sharply into the two classes of oppressors and oppressed.”

“Second, they relativize moral value and see classical morality as an attempt by the ruling class to maintain itself in power,” he continued. “Third, they focus, not so much on the individual, as on racial and ethnic categories and hence they endorse the idea of collective guilt and recommend a sort of reverse discrimination to address the injustices of the past.”

“Fourth, they tend to demonize the market economy and the institutions of democracy as part of a superstructure defending the privileged,” he noted.

“Fifth, they push toward equity of outcome throughout the society, rather than equality of opportunity,” Bishop Barron said. “And finally, ‘wokeism’ employs divisive and aggressive strategies of accusation that are contrary to the Gospel demand to love our enemies.”

“Suffice it to say that Catholic Social Teaching stands athwart all of this. It wants social justice, of course, but not on ‘woke’ terms. Its heroes are not Marx, Nietzsche, and Foucault, but rather Isaiah, Amos, Jeremiah, Jesus the Lord, Ambrose, Aquinas, and Teresa of Calcutta,” he countered.

Supper at Emmaus, 1601. National Gallery, London

READ: Why Luce Is the Right Way To Make Culturally Relevant Christian Content

In a video upload to his YouTube channel, he also shared, “One of the marks of wokism, which I’ve been kind of an ardent critic of is, is relativism at the intellectual level, a kind of indifferentism. Truth is often just a mask for power relationships. So that goes back to Nietzsche, it comes up through the critical theorists of the twentieth century, that idea that when you’re claiming something to be true, you’re actually just playing a power game.”

He elaborated, “You’re trying to use your truth claim to dominate others.”

Next, he countered, “The Catholic tradition does not hold to that Nietzschean trajectory going up through critical theory. It holds to the legitimacy of the search for truth, the possibility of finding truth, and that provides a certain bulwark against this relativism and the reduction of truth to power relationships.”

What do you make of Behaviour allegedly forcing its employees through this DEI training? Become a paid member to leave a comment and support our journalism.

NEXT: 'God Of War' Creator Melts Down And Spazzes Out After Vara Dark Roasts Him







