DC Studios CEO James Gunn revealed that director Matt Reeves and his The Batman Part II team have not turned in a full script for the film yet.

Speaking with members of the media on the Warner Bros. lot, DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran provided an update on the state of the studio and the various projects it has in the works. Specifically, Gunn shared that director Matt Reeves and his team have failed to turn in a completed script for a sequel to The Batman.

As reported by Adam B. Vary at Variety, Gunn said that Reeves has “yet to turn in a full script, but what we have read so far is incredibly encouraging.”

Gunn’s comments on the film came about two months after it was reported that the film was being pushed back to 2027. It was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 2, 2026. Instead, it is now scheduled to arrive on October 1, 2027.

Of note, the fact that the film has been greenlit without a completed script runs in contrast to the narrative that Gunn and Safran only approve projects upon reviewing the script.

To that point, Variety reported that Gunn and Safran’s philosophy when it comes to making films is “that no project will get a greenlight until Gunn and Safran are satisfied with a completed script.”

Gunn commented, “It is hard enough making a good movie with a good script. It’s almost impossible making a movie with a script that you’re writing on the run.”

While Reeves’ film does not have a script, Gunn and Safran did provide an update on their previously announced Batman: The Brave and the Bold film. Safran said, “That story is coming together nicely.”

Gunn also indicated he’s also heavily involved in the film because “everybody knows I love Batman.” He also noted that they have not cast an actor for the role yet when asked about whether Robert Pattinson could reprise his role, “I wouldn’t rule anything out. He could show up in something else. But the actor doesn’t exist [yet].”

Gunn previously explained that The Brave and the Bold “is the story of Batman and his actual son, Damian Wayne. This is based on Grant Morrison’s great comic book run. Damian Wayne is my favorite Robin, he’s a little assassin that Batman tries to get in line. And so this is the story of the two of them and the beginning of sort of the Bat family in the DCU.”

What do you make of this update on Reeves’ sequel to The Batman?

