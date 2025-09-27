DC Studios CEO James Gunn claimed that there is more racism in the world today and shared that he hopes his Peacemaker show makes people question their prejudices.

In an interview with Variety, Gunn was asked about his Peacemaker show revealing that the second season has been taking place on Earth X, where the world is controlled by Nazis. He was asked, “How has it been for you, knowing that this twist was coming, and watching the real world edge closer to Earth X more than anybody would have anticipated?”

Gunn answered, “I think I don’t know how to answer the question. Obviously, there are many things in the world I’m not happy with. I’m not so narcissistic as to think of the world in relationship to my TV show.”

“I mean, there’s weird things with this show. There were weird things with “Superman.” Absolutely 100% of that movie was written and done before anything ever happened between Israel and Palestine, and everyone continues to refuse to believe that that’s not what it’s about. It’s not. It just isn’t. You can take whatever you want from that, to mean what you want, but I didn’t write it to be a stand in for Israel and Palestine,” he added.

Then in a follow-up question, he was asked, “Do you feel the same way about this season of Peacemaker?”

He responded, “I mean, you’ll see some things next episode where, of course, there’s parallels. We’ve seen more racism lately, right? Is that because there’s more racism or because it’s more OK to be out in the open? It’s probably the latter. That’s obviously f***ing discouraging. And if my stupid TV show has anything to do with people being like, ‘Oh, maybe I should be more aware of my prejudices,’ great.”

“But that isn’t what I write the show for. I write the show for the emotional angle, just like I wrote Superman to be about kindness. If there was a sociopolitical aspect of Superman, it’s that there has been an absence of kindness and understanding and loving a human being, no matter what their thoughts or feelings are.”

Of note, Gunn doesn’t provide any details on what the emotional angle of Peacemaker is supposed to be, but pivots to his talking points about Superman instead.

Additionally, it’s hard to believe Gunn when he says he does not write his shows and movies to push his politics given that’s exactly what he did in the animated show Creature Commandos.

