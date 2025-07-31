You’ve probably noticed I’ve been lax on the daily briefings this week. My office/comic collection got flooded last week, and in the process of it, I threw out my back something fierce. It’s been hard to sit up the last couple of days so it’s got me doing less work than usual. I’ll be back at it soon, I promise. In the meantime, going to stream tonight about all the craziness going on on X, join us at 4 PM PST:

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.