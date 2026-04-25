DC Comics held a 34.7% share of the direct market in Q1 2026 per ICv2’s latest report, against Marvel’s 29.4%. That 5.3-point gap is the widest either publisher has held over the other in years. One year ago, Marvel sat at 39% and DC at 25.5%. The entire swing happened in twelve months, driven by DC’s Absolute Universe initiative and Marvel’s accelerating structural failure. DC held 16 of the Top 20 superhero best-sellers in the quarter. However, it doesn’t paint a prety picture overall.

Marvel didn’t collapse because DC got better. Per Comic Book Club’s analysis of the ICv2 numbers, DC gained ground “not from the House of Ideas, but mostly from publishers outside the Top 10.” The smaller publishers are losing ground to DC, and Marvel is losing ground at the same time from its own internal failures. What that means in practical terms: the comics direct market is consolidating toward fewer viable players, with DC benefiting from the contraction while everybody else absorbs the damage.

The Star Wars News Net’s review of July 2026 solicitations drives it home from the Marvel side. Both the Shadow of Maul and Echoes of the Empire miniseries wrap simultaneously in July, leaving Marvel with no anchor Star Wars ongoing. The analysis was direct: “Marvel isn’t seeing high enough sales numbers to make it worth investing in another 25–50 issue series.” The piece went further: “Marvel’s readership appears to be catching on and no longer giving them the benefit of the doubt.” Issue #1 launches, once reliable sales spikes regardless of title, no longer work automatically. Readers have been trained by years of cancelled miniseries and rotating creative teams to stop committing.

The numbers in sequence make the trajectory clear. In Q1 2025, Marvel held 37.9% to DC’s 25.5%. By Q3 2025, DC had closed the gap to within a few points. Q4 2025 was the first quarter DC outright held the top spot, 32.6% to Marvel’s 29.6%. In Q1 2026 DC expanded that lead to five points. Marvel was at 39% eighteen months ago. It is now at 29.4%. The David Gabriel era of sales strategy, which ended with his dismissal earlier this month after 23 years, left the publisher in its worst direct market position in decades.

The Absolute Universe is doing most the work for DC. Absolute Batman launched in December 2024 and has reprinted every issue to keep it available on shelves, a distribution discipline Marvel has not matched with its own flagship launches. DC’s dollar sales grew 18% from Q3 to Q4 2025 while Marvel’s dropped 13% in the same period. The Batman/Deadpool crossover, the DC K.O. event, and the relaunched Batman by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez all contributed. DC put titles on shelves that readers wanted to keep buying. Marvel put titles on shelves that readers picked up once and stopped.

Image Comics sits at 11.8% and is holding. IDW at 4.2%. Dark Horse at 2.9%. Below that, the smaller publishers who have been losing ground to DC’s expansion are not recovering it. Mad Cave Studios laid off its senior editors and marketing staff this week. Free Comic Book Day splits into two competing events Saturday. Diamond’s bankruptcy continues to reshape who survives in direct market distribution and who doesn’t.

The direct market has contracted significantly since its modern peak. The ICv2 numbers measure share, not total revenue, which means DC growing its percentage does not mean the industry is healthy. It means DC is winning a smaller pie while Marvel shrinks faster than the pie does, and the publishers below them are being squeezed on both ends.

Marvel’s response is the most important question in comics right now. The layoffs in April removed David Gabriel and several senior editors. No strategic direction has been announced publicly. The star Wars comics, once a reliable seller, have no ongoing series on the calendar after July. Spider-Man, X-Men, and the Avengers are cycling through event after event without the sustained creative runs that built the publisher’s market position in the first place.

DC figured out that readers will buy the same character consistently if you give them a reason to keep coming back. Marvel stopped figuring that out somewhere around 2021 and hasn’t found its way back.

Who do you think reclaims the top spot by end of year, and what would it take for Marvel to reverse this?

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