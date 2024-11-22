Tom Taylor is much like many writing professionals at Marvel and DC Comics. He likes to court controversy by doing things like turning Superman gay but hates receiving pushback from fans for tampering with beloved characters. Now, he’s gone to BlueSky with most of the mainstream industry and seems to have admitted he’s done so to avoid seeing fan criticism of his comic books.

Much of the comic industry switched from X to BlueSky after Donald Trump's election, blaming Elon Musk for allowing free speech on the platform that used to be tightly censored. Suddenly, people could speak without fear of repercussion, and for those pushing hard-left identity politics on beloved franchises like Superman, Batman, and more, having to interact with their estranged readers proved a line too far for many of them.

Tom Taylor is one of the worst and pushes the agenda in comics. He rose to prominence in DC Comics’ Injustice, an inverted world where the Justice League is evil instead of good. This was already done in Mark Waid’s Kingdom Come, though it was met with fan enthusiasm.

His subversion began early with Marvel Now’s initiative, where he took a book titled “Wolverine” and made it star a female replacement character, X-23.

Once fully committed to DC Comics, he got worse. Many fans loved the characters of the Super Sons, Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, portrayed as innocent, youthful next generations by the great writers Peter Tomasi and Dan Jurgens. However, DC Comics decided to age up Jonathan Kent to try to make him into the next Superman. This is where Tom Taylor destroyed the character with insane politics.

“The question for Jon (and for our creative team) is, what should a new Superman fight for today? Can a seventeen-year-old Superman battle giant robots while ignoring the climate crisis? Of course not,” Taylor said in an interview at the time, defending his choice to turn Superman into an activist.

Not only were covers unveiled where Jonathan Kent Superman was protesting against climate change to make a leftist run out of the book, but he also turned the character gay by having him make out and even, at one point, mock the Christian sacrament of marriage by implying Superman would gay marry this other boy.

“So we have a young bi guy who also is just the sweetest, most empathetic, nurturing guy who doesn’t wanna hurt anyone,” Taylor bragged about the situation to AIPT. “And I think that’s far more heroic than somebody punching a supervillain in the face.”

Sales were reported to have been low for the run, which faced cancellation and reboot. However, DC Comics prioritized politics over fan reception, keeping Tom Taylor going despite all this.

At the end of his recent run on Nightwing, he also gave an anti-climactic ending by highlighting Dick Grayson standing at a grave, introducing his two new lesbian friends to his dead parents in another virtue signal. It seems Tom Taylor has an obsession with homosexuality to make so many additions to these books.

Even though critics panned the Nightwing ending as well, DC Comics rewarded him recently by giving him the flagship Batman title, Detective Comics, for their new All In initiative. As the company seemed to shuffle the deck with the same creators, it’s hard to see what the differences are for their initiative.

Tom Taylor recently posted a preview of his Detective Comics to the echo chamber BlueSky. In this, he admitted that he likes the ability to post about his comics and hide from the critical fans.

He said, “Feels like I might actually be able to post excerpts from some of my comics here without attracting random angry comments. So, here's Batman and Deadshot from our Suicide Squad: Bad Blood with @brunoredondo.bsky.social.”

It appears that he knows that his work on these DC Comics will generate angry comments. Yet, he’s so cynical and wrapped up in his political agenda that he blames the fans rather than reflecting on his work after receiving the criticism.

He reiterated later that he loves the echo chamber, making a bizarre slight against fans who use other platforms, “Recently, I’ve mostly been using the other social media platforms to post about how nice Bluesky is. Way to stop the ‘combat for clicks’, people.”

Even though DC Comics says they’re All In, it appears they’re just in for more of the same, with creators now bragging they can hide from fans on social networking sites, which is bizarre, as one would think they’d want to get closer with their fans. It’s another instance of the sense of entitlement mainstream comic pros have in regard to their positions.

