Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Apr 9, 2025

Looking forward to the overcorrection. Should have five to seven years of good stuff when it breaks. Unless they drive every IP into the ground and the ChiComs buy it all.

You children and grand children may know the story of the Monkey King better than Batman, or LOTR.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 9, 2025

Superman is a symbol of hope, but Waid and his ilk systematically destroyed him. DC just have the costume, but not the man. Truth, justice and the American way - all things which Waid opposes - people like him are incapable of writing Superman.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture