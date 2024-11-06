The election is over, with Donald J. Trump winning by an extreme margin in both the electoral college and the popular vote, being given a mandate to make America great again. Comic book professionals are already melting down, including DC Comics writer, Mark Waid, who believes he can no longer write superheroes as a result.

Mark Waid has had a history of mental instability and anger issues. The comic industry often talks about a time when he became so mad at Crossgen that he put his fist through a wall, and by many accounts, he is an extremely difficult person to work with.

Last year, he made headlines after attacking Mark Millar. The latter man defended comic shop owner Glenn O’Leary from industry professionals who were piling on him after the man complained about lackluster sales coming from Marvel and DC Comics due to self-inserts and identity politics overrunning the titles.

He attacked Mark Millar, saying that Netflix creators' “heat is fading” despite the latter man having multiple movie and television deals in the works, which seemed to be a projection of bitterness from Mark Waid.

He refused to reflect on the state of the industry as well, saying, “Sigh. All this complaint about how “comics are dying” because familiar characters are being written “out of character” by people who want to “self-insert” their political causes or turn them into “SJW mouthpieces”…but not one single legitimate example given. Not one. Who? Superman? Batman? Green Lantern? Flash? Wonder Woman? Spider-Man? Captain America? Daredevil? Iron Man? Nightwing? Harley Quinn? Damian Wayne? Seriously, what am I missing here? Have these complainers read a single Marvel or DC comic in the 2020s?”

In later comments he showed how unhinged he truly is, saying, “I think a lot of us would rather see the industry burn down than ‘get together’ with the alt-right. I know I would. Sorry.”

Now, after the election, Mark Waid is showing the absolute state of DC Comics as it’s a group that doesn’t understand truth, justice, or the American way in any regard. Because of an election, he believes he can no longer produce good superhero work.

He posted to BlueSky, “Even if by some miracle this turns around, I don’t believe in the basic goodness of my fellow Americans anymore, and without this, I cannot write superheroes. There’s no point. When you see a decline in the quality of my work soon, you’ll be able to trace it back to this night.”

After the election results came in, he followed up, “Planning on going dark on all social media and news feeds for a while starting tomorrow. See you down the road, I hope. Godspeed.”

With his typical tirades alienating comic book fans and fellow creators in the industry, it probably is a good idea for Mark Waid to get offline for a long, long time.

Fandom Pulse reached out to Mark Waid for comment and to offer him the love of the Lord Jesus Christ as a place to put his faith, but he has not responded as of this writing.

