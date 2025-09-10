DC Comics hired activist Gretchen Felker-Martin, a man who pretends to be a woman, to write the Red Hood ongoing comic after a series of DC Pride related books. Now, Gretchen Felker-Martin has been suspended from BlueSky after horrific comments about Charlie Kirk.

The comic industry has had an activism problem for a long time, with many unhinged radical leftist figures pushing for violence and blacklisting conservatives from the ranks of Marvel and DC Comics. It’s gotten worse in 2025, as DC Comics has made a push to hire more transgender activists as writers, including Gretchen Felker-Martin, who originally became famous on the internet for advocating for the slitting of Harry Potter writer JK Rowling’s throat.

The embattled comic creator bragged about it earlier this year calling himself, “the transgender monster who killed J.K. Rowling.”

He’s also previously advocated for 9/11 claiming that bin Laden was “principled and defensible.”

Despite this, DC Comics celebrates this man’s “pride” at pretending to be a woman because of the rabid politics involved at the company.

Not to outdo himself, he showed how disgusting and unhinged he was when Charlie Kirk was shot and assassinated today at a Utah campus. The comic writer started with “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b****” to angrily lash out at Kirk over the situation.

He followed up with his own comment by saying “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

These comments are absolutely atrocious and it’s clear Felker-Martin needs mental help and should not be anywhere near DC Comics. Even BlueSky was sensible enough not to allow this on their platform, suspending the creator.

What do you think of DC Comics hiring transgender activists who cheer on the assassination of innocent people like Charlie Kirk? Leave a comment and let us know.

