Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 12, 2025

CIA, of course. Could've easily been Mossad, too. The two agencies have been so intricately involved since the 50s coordinating efforts even here domestically - as seen with the JFK files release.

These agencies aren't helping America - they are active enemies of the Constitution and American culture.

Reply
Share
Hunter Cressall's avatar
Hunter Cressall
Jun 13, 2025

I'm out. I'll always be a Giffen/DeMatteis fan. DC missed an opportunity by not turning to that five year run of JLA/JLE/JLI (JLAA). Would have been gonzo.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture