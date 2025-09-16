DC Comics’ Red Hood author a man, who pretends to be a woman and uses the name Gretchen Felker-Martin, doubled down on defaming Charlie Kirk after his book was canceled by DC.

Following Kirk’s assassination Felker-Martin celebrated, “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***ch.” And then in a subsequent post wrote, “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

After these comments, DC Comics canceled the Red Hood book sending an email to retailers, “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

In a statement to the left-wing Popverse, a spokesman said, “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

Speaking to The Comics Journal’s Zach Rabiroff after the series was canceled, Felker-Martin doubled down on his comments celebrating Kirk’s death. He said, “It just didn't strike me as an especially hot flashpoint. This is such a loathsome person. Everyone on the entire internet is talking about how pleasant it is that he got his.”

He added, “I saw that he had died in the middle of spreading more of the bigotry that he spent his every waking moment promulgating, and in a way that he had advocated for others to die, and felt nothing but contempt for his life. I mean, this is a man who I've watched for years go on television and on enormous stages and convention halls and say that me and everyone like me should be stoned to death.”

He also confirmed that the book was canceled due to his comments about Kirk’s assassination with DC Editor-in-Chief Marie Javins calling him and informing him, “The story of the issue's release had gone from being celebratory to something that DC and Warner Brothers couldn't stand behind or defend.”

Javins explained, “That any kind of promotion of violence or harm is unacceptable to them.”

Felker-Martin then shared that he responded, “I said that I've listened to Charlie Kirk being an overt Nazi for years of my life, and I had no regrets for what I said about him”

