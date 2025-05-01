Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
May 1, 2025

Sounds like a Ultimate universe situation, where they create tokenised characters and when the entire thing collapses, DC will import them into the main canon.

Donnie Holder
May 1, 2025

The only stuff I buy from DC is their Golden,Silver and Bronze age collections. Their modern stuff sucks. And I say this as a WBD stock holder, I hope that David Zaslav shuts them down and licenses out the IP's to someone who cares about the characters.

