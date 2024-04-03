The Dreamer, DC Comics

DC Comics’ woke Arrowverse took an edgy turn when they introduced the character The Dreamer, who was played by a transgender actor Wyatt Maines, who goes by the pseudonym Nicole, a person propped up by the mainstream media for transgender activism. Now, DC Comics is running advertisements targeting teens for a new graphic novel of the character in their mainline books.

The character of The Dreamer is depicted as an ancestor of the character Dream Girl from Legion of Superheroes, first appearing in the DC Comics Arrowverse in Supergirl season 4. The Supergirl show, after its first beloved season, moved from CBS to the CW and was known for its over-the-top identity politics activism before finally getting canceled.

The Dreamer has then been featured in a few DC Comics stories here and there since the Arrowverse episode, and a cursory online search shows there’s not much information on the character other than the obsession with The Dreamer being transgender, making this yet another failed attempt to force diversity on a crowd with a character that has little to offer other than its identity politics.

The Dreamer from DC Comics Arrowverse

RELATED: Star Wars: The Acolyte Pushes Evil Transgender Ideology With Casting Of Activist Abigail Thorn

The DC Comics wiki describes the character as: “While born physically a boy, at a young age, Nia realized she that; was really a girl. Her family offered their unconditional love and support during this time. While she struggled against intolerance and hate-fueled attacks; including being denied service at establishments, Parthas' acceptance towards those who are different nonetheless allowed Nia to flourish as a transgender girl. As a result, she developed a penchant for justice and a strong desire to help and protect others who faced similar prejudice due to their identities.”

Now, DC Comics has solicited a new graphic novel written by Wyatt Maines, going under his pseudonym Nicole Maines to push transgender ideology on teens. Solicited in the Penguin Randomhouse catalog, Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story is a graphic novel set to tell the origin of the Arrowverse The Dreamer character in what’s described as the “Teen & Young Adult Fiction” category.

Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story cover

RELATED: IDW Publishing Editor Heather Antos Calls For Her Fans To Put Sexualized Content Into School Libraries

This category is clearly aimed at young children by labeling “teen” to try to propagandize the transgender sexual fetish to youth. DC Comics is also placing ads for this graphic novel in their main line books with the tagline “The Never-before-told origin story of Dreamer, the first trans superhero to appear on TV!” This tagline fully pushes the trans agenda as a selling point to the comic book.

DC Comics is doubling down on evil LGBTQ ideology and insulting fans across America by pushing their agenda even further with Wyatt Maines involved. Depicting a character as heroic for genital mutilation as a child is something that must be condemned.

Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon noted in his A Catholic Response to Gender Identity that “‘gender identity theory’ [is] a framework that is increasingly dominant in Western culture.”

Archbishop Sample via Archbishop Sample YouTube

Archbishop Sample even speaks out against the mutilation of children for transgender ideology. He explains, “It is well documented that transgender people have higher risks of suicide, and thus it is supposed that these procedures are ultimately life-saving. However, these claims are not well supported by scientific evidence, particularly when it comes to treating gender dysphoric young people. … One of the few robust, long-term studies available found that individuals have undergone medical transition have a rate of suicidality that is 19 times higher than the general population. … The evidence indicates that medical transition, at best, does not solve the problem of elevated suicidality and, at worst, exacerbates it.”

DC Comics and Marvel seek to push these agendas further with each passing year, and readers need to reject these sick advertisements geared at corrupting teens.

What do you think of The Arrowverse Dreamer getting a teen graphic novel from DC Comics? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: DC Comics Writer Mark Waid Says He’d “Rather Work At Burger King” Than Work With Right-Wing Creators In Comics And Tells Fans “Shut The F*** Up!”