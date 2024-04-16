Tom King's Wonder Woman #1, DC Comics

Tom King’s Wonder Woman has been mired in extremist politics ever since the relaunch last year. Between a “shadow president” named The Sovereign, who was clearly an allegory for Donald Trump with a “lasso of untruth,” an issue where Wonder Woman attempts to gender-confuse a dying child in a bizarre grooming session, fans have all but scoffed at this recent iteration of the DC Comic. Now, Tom King has gone full mask off and released a bigoted screed against Christians in Wonder Woman #8.

DC Comics has undergone some rapid changes ever since the full relaunch of their line. Books have been filled with LGBTQ propaganda aimed at children to try to convert them into these hedonistic lifestyles on behalf of the radical left. Tom King, a former CIA operative, adds fuel to the flame with every work he does, with Wonder Woman being some of the worst of it.

Fans assumed Wonder Woman #4 would be the worst of it with the dying child getting groomed by Wonder Woman, presented falsely as heroic by Tom King and DC Comics as a normal thing instead of child abuse. In the issue, the child is off with Wonder Woman and says specifically, “It’s…my Dad and the other kids… I’m I like this so much. And shouldn’t I like Superman and Batman and, I don’t know, baseball and like, normal stuff? For a boy? Is it because I’m sick? Inside, like. And…and is that why I am…Why…Is that why God made me sick?”

Tom King's Wonder Woman #4, DC Comics

Wonder Woman responds by informing the boy, “There is nothing wrong with you.”

In the very next issue, Tom King has an image where it appears Wonder Woman’s nemesis, Cheetah, is masturbating with her animal companion in a bizarre display of bestiality.

Cheetah Looking Sus, Wonder Woman #5, DC Comics

Now, Tom King has taken to lecture audiences on Christianity, showing that his hero, Wonder Woman, opposes God and the truth with every fiber of her being, and having the wicked stand-in for Donald Trump lecturing her with Bible Verses.

Wonder Woman #8 shows The Sovereign using his “lasso of untruth” by quoting Ephesians chapter 5, implying that the Holy Scripture is a lie. The scripture is about how wives must be subservient to their husbands as head of the spiritual household, and Tom King specifically makes a mockery of Christianity intentionally by trying to portray that truth as demented.

Tom King's Wonder Woman #8, DC Comics

The villain also blasphemes Jesus Christ directly, stating, “Why do you think God sent his only son to save us? And not his only daughter?”

It’s a clear implication that Christianity represents “the patriarchy” and is somehow something evil. She is shown on her knees tied up, saying, “I… I do not… …believe you.”

Tom King's Wonder Woman #8, DC Comics

To hammer the heretical point home, the villain rants for multiple panels and pages as Tom King then tries to portray Christianity as unhinged, culminating in Wonder Woman rebuking the doctrine by eventually saying, “I… do not… I do not believe in your… your… God.”

Wonder Woman specifically shuns Christianity as something evil, and the villain is portrayed as telling lies by citing scripture.

This story is an affront to the truth and anti-Christian bigotry to its core and is something DC Comics wishes to promote as good for its heroes. If 2023 seemed bad for the publisher, Tom King is off to the races to lower the bar even further in 2024 with this blasphemous comic book.

