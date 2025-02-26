Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 26, 2025

Alphabet people are the worst writers because they will always insert their agenda into the work.

Reply
Share
Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
Feb 27, 2025

These folk are not right in the head. If you are a woman, just show your eggs. https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/show-me-your-eggs-man

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture