Tom Taylor is notorious for putting heavy-handed politics into his comic books, making for some of the most unreadable work in the industry. Now, as DC Comics promoted him to the flagship Detective Comics title, he writes Superman lecturing Bruce Wayne on “privilege” as Batman is dying of a serious disease.

Woke politics infest everything in the comic industry going back more than ten years. DC Comics has some of the worst reputations for its extreme leftist messaging, largely because of the work of Tom Taylor in recent years.

His subversion began early with Marvel Now’s initiative, where he took a book titled “Wolverine” and made it star a female replacement character, X-23.

Once fully committed to DC Comics, he got worse. Many fans loved the characters of the Super Sons, Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, portrayed as innocent, youthful next generations by the great writers Peter Tomasi and Dan Jurgens. However, DC Comics decided to age up Jonathan Kent to try to make him into the next Superman. This is where Tom Taylor destroyed the character with insane politics.

“The question for Jon (and for our creative team) is, what should a new Superman fight for today? Can a seventeen-year-old Superman battle giant robots while ignoring the climate crisis? Of course not,” Taylor said in an interview at the time, defending his choice to turn Superman into an activist.

Not only were covers unveiled where Jonathan Kent Superman was protesting against climate change to make a leftist run out of the book, but he also turned the character gay by having him make out and even, at one point, mock the Christian sacrament of marriage by implying Superman would gay marry this other boy.

“So we have a young bi guy who also is just the sweetest, most empathetic, nurturing guy who doesn’t wanna hurt anyone,” Taylor bragged about the situation to AIPT. “And I think that’s far more heroic than somebody punching a supervillain in the face.”

At the end of his recent run on Nightwing, he also gave an anti-climactic ending by highlighting Dick Grayson standing at a grave, introducing his two new lesbian friends to his dead parents in another virtue signal. It seems Tom Taylor has an obsession with homosexuality to make so many additions to these books.

In Detective Comics #1091, just two issues into his new run on the book, Tom Taylor has waded into politics again. While the word “white” seems to have been left out, the implication is clear what Tom Taylor intends from a passage where Batman is mulling over using experimental medical technology to heal a condition that’s killing him.

One would think that he’d be worried about the experimental nature itself, but no, it’s an implication of white guilt.

Batman says “I’ve been offered something. A medical breakthrough. It’s rare. Only available to a select few. It slows aging.”

Superman replies, “It sounds good.”

Batman questions, “Does it?”

To which Superman gets into his leftist lecture saying, “Ah. The guilt. Of course. Bruce this country does many things well. But it leaves too many behind.”

He then goes full tilt leftist propaganda saying, “Your wealth and privilege already ensure you have a greater life expectancy. You can eat better. You can access the best levels of health care.”

These talking points are usually accompanied with the word “white” attached, but it appears as if DC editorial at least wanted to make it a little less on the nose with Tom Taylor stopping a comic in its tracks to lecture a reader on politics.

Regardless, this is what DC Comics hires when they put Tom Taylor on a book. Now Batman’s main title is mired with political lectures instead of being a fun book for everyone.

