Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Ozzie's avatar
Dr. Ozzie
Dec 23, 2024Edited

This is what happens when DEI is your guidebook for hiring writers.

White, Liberal women and LGBTQ++ morons have destroyed DC Comics

No surprise, they destroy everything they touch.

Hard to believe people still pay for this shit…

Reply
Share
BatJoker's avatar
BatJoker
Dec 22, 2024Edited

Which degenerates are buying these comics & supporting these evil agendas?

And if the buyers are kids/teenagers, why aren't parents, other adults, and shop owners who sell these comics aware of this?

Why & how these evil "artists/writers" like this (another example: Tom Taylor) are getting paid? Where is the funding coming from?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture