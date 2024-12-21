For comic readers, the last few years of DC Comics have been a lowering of the bar of the brand to points no one thought possible. Now, DC Comics is releasing a Harley Quinn book completely about the character farting, bringing the line to new lows.

The last several years have been difficult for comic book readers as DC Comics has gone out of its way to fetishize its line into an LGBTQ pride parade in comic form. They infamously turned Superman gay, Robin gay, Green Lantern gay, Hawkgirl lesbian, and more as they’ve pushed the evil agenda on kids’ superheroes.

As sales slumped and comic shops complained more loudly, DC Comics looked like they were going to make a change with their DC All In initiative led by Scott Snyder, but so far it’s been more of the same borderline pornography being produced by this corporation.

In October, DC Comics released Nothing Butt Nightwing, a comic book in which the title reads like a parody, some sort of Chuck Tingle Amazon porn novel version of the character, but the interiors aren’t much better.

The book turns Dick Grayson into some kind of bizarre gay fantasy where he’s a stripper with a focus on his rear end, in about the most degenerate book DC Comics has ever produced.

But DC Comics said “hold my Bud Light, we can make this worse.”

While they wanted to sexualize a character like Nightwing for the gays, when it comes to a female character they had to do the butt degenerate theme differently in the corporate double standard world.

DC Comics has announced Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly #1 as a result, another comic that nobody wanted nor asked for as they debase their characters further.

The solicit description says:

“I’ve been holding in all my very worst bits of bubble guts for the last 32 years, and it’s all been leading up to this epic expulsion!” exclaims the book’s description. “Your nose will never be the same! You’ll gag, you’ll cry, you’ll feel things you ain’t never felt before! This fine publication is a celebration of all things passed, pre-scent, and toot-ure. Sequential art’s place in the annals of history is about to change with the release of the Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly, a comic that promises to have the highest concentration of gas per page (GPP) ever committed to print. Emphasis on committed, because everyone who worked on this comic is getting thrown into Dr. Fartley’s Home for No-Good Gassy Gals ’n’ Guys. Read the comic that Abraham Lincoln called ‘a joy from fart to finish’ moments before he died!”

“WARNING,” it concludes, “We aren’t kidding. If you are grossed out by farts, then this comic isn’t for you (and that’s perfectly okay!…though I am judging you!). Unless you want to put your feelings to the test…in which case this comic is for you”.

The book is written by Joane Starer who wrote DC Comics’ failed lesbian comic Fire & Ice during their Dawn of DC reboot a couple of years back.

Starer has delted her X social media presence except for one tweet where she promotes the book with two images, saying, “ My new book stinks! Literally!

HARLEY QUINN FARTACULAR: SILENT BUTT DEADLY is coming 3/26/25. And not only does it have gorgeous art by Brandt & Stein, it's got 40 glorious Rub & Smell ™️ pages!”

Author John A. Douglas of The Black Crown said of the book, “This is an absolute embarrassment.”

Regardless, it has fans wondering how low DC Comics can go before they run themselves out of business.

