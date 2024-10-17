Nightwing’s best days are far behind him as fans reminisce on Chuck Dixon’s great run to start the character off in his solo series from decades ago. Now, modern writers are destroying the character by turning Nightwing into gay pornography and virtue signaling with DC Comics All In.

Nightwing used to be Batman’s sidekick Dick Grayson, the original Robin, who was spun off into his own character as he grew up. The most famous incarnation is Chuck Dixon’s run on the character where he developed a full cast and supporting characters for the former boy wonder.

Now, DC Comics has turned Nightwing into more wokeness with a couple of new offerings in October. With DC Comics “All In” initiative it’s supposed to be a jumping on point for new readers, but it seems more like a jumping off point given how insanely far they’re going to virtue signal to the LGBTQIA+ community.

First, we have Nothing BUTT Nightwing, a strange book that turns Dick Grayson into some kind of bizarre gay fantasy.

The title reads like a parody, some sort of Chuck Tingle Amazon porn novel version of the character, but the interiors aren’t much better.

Someone at DC Comics greenlit this and thought it was a good idea to turn Dick Grayson into a joke. But it doesn’t get much better at the end of Tom Taylor’s Nightwing run.

The writer, famous for making the new gay Superman, virtue signals to close out his tenure with Dick Grayson introducing a mixed-race lesbian couple to his dead parents gravestone.

Perhaps the imagery is apt for the death of Nightwing and DC Comics as a whole. One wonders who these are even geared toward with the insufferable woke content.