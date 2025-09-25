Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dsterbd's avatar
Dsterbd
Sep 25

Mental Institutions need to make a MASSIVE comeback and the first patients need to be these delusional nutjobs.

Reply
Share
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Sep 25Edited

BON-villain. A little on the nose.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture