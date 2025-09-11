DC Comics announced it was canceling all orders for upcoming issues of Red Hood in the wake of the comic’s activist writer cheering on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In an email sent to retailers DC Comics stated, “DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

A spokesman for DC also provided a statement to the left-wing Popverse explaining the decision to cancel the series, “At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct."

The cancelation comes in the wake of the comic’s writer Gretchen Felker-Martin, a man who pretends to be a woman, celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University for Turning Post USA. After being asked a question about the number of mass shooters in the United States over the last 10 years, he was struck in the neck and began profusely bleeding.

Felker celebrated the assassination on Blue Sky writing, “Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b***h.” And then in a subsequent post wrote, “Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

These comments were not out of the ordinary either. DC Comics knew who it was hiring when they hired him to write Red Hood. According to The New York Post, he had previously written a story where Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is burned alive in her home.

Additionally, in a now-deleted post he indicated he wanted to slit the throat of Rowling, Helen Joyce, and Jesse Singal. He wrote, “Blood on Jessie Singal’s hands, blood on Helen Joyce’s Rowling’s, every just-asking-questions journalist and fear-mongering TERFs. You’re scared for your children? They’re killing ours.”

In a subsequent post he added, “If they all had one throat, man.”

He also bragged about being “the transgender monster who killed J.K. Rowling.”

He also stated that the attack on the World Trade Center during 9/11 was “the most principled and defensible thing” that Osama Bin Laden ever did.

More recently he also indicated he doesn’t see police officers as people writing on BlueSky, “kept seeing people tw Red Hood #1 for suicide, and for the life of me I could not figure out why until I remembered it opens with a bunch of cops shooting themselves. i just don’t really consider them people.”

Of note, President Donald Trump vowed to target radical left organization that have been demonizing Americans in a video posted following Kirk’s assassination.

He said in part, “It’s long past time for all Americans in the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree with day after day and year after year in the most hateful, despicable way possible. For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today and it must stop right now.”

“My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who brings order to our country. From the attack on my life in Butler, Pennsylvania last year, which killed a husband and father, to the attacks on ICE agents, to the vicious murder of a healthcare executive in the streets of New York, to the shooting of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three others, radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives,” he added.

It is well documented that DC Comics and its various writers have indeed been doing this for years. It will be interesting to see if DC Comics is investigated for their part in the demonization of honest God-fearing Americans.

