DC Comics is at it again, lowering the bar of their publications by attacking online personalities who disagree with the woke agenda. This time, they’ve turned Jeremy Griggs (DDayCobra) from Geeks + Gamers into a villain in their new Blue Beetle graphic novel.

Even though DC Comics says they’re All In with this new initiative from Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, it appears they’re just all in on the same tired, woke nonsense. With Absolute Batman race-swapping Barbara Gordon in a bizarre virtue signal, there was already too much politics in their recent comics, but now they’ve turned Jeremy Griggs into a rambling villain in the new Blue Beetle YA Graphic Novel.

The comic itself is all about white colonizers with an anti-white agenda, with Hispanic characters ranting about immigration. Meanwhile, Jeremy Griggs is shown as an agitating personality presumably stoking racism.

However, when looking at what they presented DDayCobra as saying, he’s absolutely right and it reveals DC Comics’ agenda to a tee:

It’s not the first time DC Comics has done this, either. Just last year, they did the same to Eric July, turning him into some Alex Jones rant to presumably attack his Rippaverse imprint as it was getting off the ground.

The comic industry also has gone at the author of Fandom Pulse in a bizarre rant made in an alien language posted in a Dynamite Comics adaptation of the Centipede video game.

As mainstream comics become increasingly niche, they’re attacking targets that apparently frustrate them because we tell the truth about why the industry is dying and also provide alternatives to their content.

It seems as if DC Comics hasn’t learned the true lesson about why their comic books are failing. If this is their attempt at being “all in” to bring in new readers, they’re only going to fail some more.

What do you think of Jeremy Griggs (DDayCobra) being attacked by DC Comics in Blue Beetle?

