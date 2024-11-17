Sean Gordon Murphy owes most of his fame in the comic industry for doing an Elseworlds variant of Batman: The White Knight, where the Joker is portrayed as the hero. Now, he’s bragging that school libraries won’t stock the book, pretending it’s banned in Florida, and claiming he has “no idea” why the mature book with nude sex scenes wouldn’t be put in front of kids.

Over the last couple of years, Sean Gordon Murphy has done everything he can to virtue signal to the dying comic industry that he’s “one of them” on the political scale while trying to dance around and pretend like he’s an indie alternative. His success with Batman: White Knight parlayed him into creating a Zorro comic, which was wildly successful on Kickstarter but was a bait and switch for fans.

The Kickstarter states, “Diego is a young man who is convinced that he’s Zorro. As a child, he suffered a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village,” and goes on to compare this Zorro to Don Quixote, another overused trope where white liberals like Sean Gordon Murphy have no reference for Spanish culture other than the one classic work.

But in the first issue, Diego isn’t the main character. The book is entirely different than is advertised. He exists in the background, and his sister, the lesbian Rosa, is the main character who’s followed the entire time. She works for the cartel and is going to have to rescue her brother as he shows up as Zorro at the end of the issue, pissing off the wrong people.

It’s another strong female lead trope inserted into a Zorro comic, and Sean Gordon Murphy knew better as he was cautious not to advertise it as such on Kickstarter. Backers would have been rightfully upset at how this book came to fruition.

In advertising for the Kickstarter, his wokeism slipped during an interview with Comics By Perch. Sean Gordon Murphy admitted his politics came first saying, “I’m 90% aligned with Heather Antos and the others.”

Heather Antos at IDW Publishing has been known for pushing the LGBTQ agenda harder than almost everyone in the industry, including contributing to what only could be described as a groomer anthology titled “When I Was Young…” which is about transgenderism experiences for underage children.

Much of the comic industry loves to falsely claim that their books are “banned” when they are talking about sexualized content being removed from school libraries. Oni Press and their book “Gender Queer” has been at the forefront of talks on this, where the book has full graphic LGBTQ sexual acts displayed in the book.

The media runs with the narrative that it’s the “most banned book in America,” including the New York Times writing an article acting like it should be normal to place graphic sexual content into school libraries.

Now, Sean Gordon Murphy is acting as if his book Batman: White Knight should also be placed in front of children as young as five.

Posting to X on an account he claims is managed by an art sales rep, Sean Gordon Murphy is quoted saying, “White Knight banned in certain parts of Florida! And I have no idea why. I'm kind of honored, haha.”

He posted this along with an image saying the Florida Department of Education Releases a list of over 700 banned books in K-12 schools and shows Batman: White Knight on the list.

As usual, the claim that the book is banned in Florida is disingenuous. Batman: White Knight, which DC Comics rates as “mature” for its graphic violence and sexual content, should not be in the classroom.

One of the pages in Batman: White Knight features fully naked characters engaging in sexual intercourse, which makes one wonder why Sean Gordon Murphy thinks it’s appropriate to place such content in front of kindergarteners.

The book clearly should not be in a school library, and according to the image, one county had it removed because of a parent's request.

It’s disingenuous to call this book “banned,” trying to make Florida look unreasonable for not putting mature-content books in public libraries where only children read. Sean Gordon Murphy has full mainstream support, gets published by one of the biggest publishers in existence, and is promoted heavily by corporations like Kickstarter when he runs projects. He is not banned by any stretch of the imagination, nor is Batman: White Knight.

Reading into this, one might think that Sean Gordon Murphy willfully wants to put sexualized content in front of children, especially given he admitted his alignment with Heather Antos. If so, this is another instance of a DC Comics professional acting in an evil manner and claiming to be a victim in the process.

What do you think of Sean Gordon Murphy claiming his Batman: White Knight is banned? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic for real heroism and a great read! This book is ACTUALLY banned on Kickstarter because of our journalism!

NEXT: DC Comics Writer Mark Waid Says He "Does Not Believe In The Basic Goodness Of My Fellow Americans" And "Cannot Write Superheroes"