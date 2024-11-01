The comic industry has had a long problem of going crazy over politics. Now, DC Comics artist Adam Hughes has added to the litany of insanity by implying his fans Donald Trump is a Nazi and those who vote for him are “bad guys.”

The anti-conservative comic industry has been a huge problem over the last decade. In 2017, it was exposed that every writer publishing with Marvel Comics was posting anti-Trump and anti-conservative rhetoric. Afterward, several conservative comic creators have alleged they’ve been blacklisted for politics as the industry’s gone more crazy.

DC Comics artist Adam Hughes, who’s mostly done cover work in recent years has suffered health problems lately, canceling appearances. Those issues haven’t stopped him from ranting against his conservative fans on social media.

Adam Hughes posted to Facebook after updating his profile cover image:

So this was a fun exercise. Facebook wouldn't let me post it while it featured the full swasticka. Good for Facebook, except that context is everything.

Speaking of context....? It's NEVER okay to be a Nazi. To SUPPORT a Nazi. To admire Nazi ideals or accomplishments. And, so help me g-d, to VOTE FOR A NAZI. It's frankly incredible that we have to say this in this day and age, but here we are. There are no promises of tax breaks, inflation remedies, border protections or any other governing policies that will EVER justify supporting a Nazi in office, or a Nazi regime in THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. So remember kids, Nazi's are the bad guys. Vote accordingly this coming week.

It’s clear Adam Hughes has psychological problems if he’s seeing literal Nazis everywhere, and the implication is also clear that he means to lecture his comic book fans not to vote for Donald Trump, telling them they’re bad people if they do.

