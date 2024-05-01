Superman House of Braniac, DC Comics

In one of the most bizarre instances of DC Comics going mask off of the year so far, a new Superman-related comic by Joshua Williamson appears to attack Eric July in a political rant aimed at attacking anti-woke YouTubers as “con men.” Bleeding Cool first showed the issue Superman House Of Brainiac One-Shot Special #1, and like usual, spoke of it positively as “DC Comics on Wokeness.”

DC Comics has been hit with a woke problem over the last several years. First, they turned Batman’s sidekick, Robin, into a bisexual for a publicity stunt in 2021 that was met with fan derision. Not being enough, they turned Superman gay and made him a climate change activist at the same time.

Fans thought nothing could be worse than Tim Sheridan’s gay Green Lantern, a character trolling docks for homosexual prostitutes, while The Spectre lectures readers about how God approves of his degenerate lifestyle.

However, in the most recent issue of Wonder Woman, Tom King upped the ante to lecture audiences on Christianity, showing that his hero, Wonder Woman, opposes God and the truth with every fiber of her being and has the wicked stand-in for Donald Trump lecturing her with Bible Verses.

Now, DC Comics lowers the bar again with a thinly veiled parody of Trump in a Metropolis election race for mayor. The character, Garon Blake, is portrayed as ridiculous for wanting to “deport aliens” despite those very aliens having wreaked havoc over the United States in prior issues.

It’s nonsensical for the world, given how many alien attacks the DC Universe faces, but supporters of him are portrayed in the panels shown by Bleeding Cool as worrying about aliens moving in next door as if they’re unthinkingly following a stupid slogan.

It’s par for the course of how DC Comics views its readership as stupid sheep rather than as people to respect. There’s been a problem in the comic industry for a long time where creators treat their customers as if they’re somehow below them, especially if those customers don’t agree with their crazy extremist identity politics.

The issue goes further, however, as there’s a panel where it appears to be a caricature of Eric July stating, “They’re putting Alien DNA in the chocolate milk!” On that panel the dialogue also implies the caricature of Eric July is a "con man" and a "bully".

The statement doesn’t reflect much of what Eric July speaks about on his program, as he mostly covers pop culture revolving around his Rippaverse. Instead, it mashes him up with a famous Alex Jones statement “They’re putting chemicals in the water turning the frickin’ frogs gay.”

On this same page, Williamson and his cowriter mock X with a social media site called LeXema and a Lex Luthor stand-in making comments similar to what Elon Musk replies when he sees articles of note saying, “interesting.”

The clear bias of DC Comics is once again on display. They hold disdain for conservatives or anyone right of center and think of their readers as stupid. With calls to boycott the company already active, one can only wonder what they’re thinking about publishing books like Superman House Of Brainiac One-Shot Special #1.

