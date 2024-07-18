Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Jul 18, 2024

"...writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson...every DC Comics book in October will be a jumping-on point for new readers."

A "jumping-off" point is likely more accurate. Looks like a solid replacement for Sominex.

Cliff Cosmic
Jul 21, 2024

I sometimes wonder if this kind of brand destruction is intentional sabotage by outside parties looking to bring the value of these companies down to the dirt so they can buy it up for pennies, and present themselves like a more moderate alternative while still pushing an agenda.

