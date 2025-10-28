Fandom Pulse

DemsAreTrash
Oct 29

A movie like The Blair Witch Project could probably never get made today. And that was 1999. All of the low budget independent classics that came before it would never get a second look in Gen Z America where the average attention span is about .005 seconds.

M.D. Wiselka
Nov 1

No chance of turning this around. The audience is gone. More like their attention span. I offer in evidence a certain piano my grandmother bought CHEAP because everyone was getting hi-fis and didn't need to make their own music anymore. How many people you know out there now buying private pianos to make their own music? Creativity died to make way for content.

