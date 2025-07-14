Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 14

This is the completely opposite statement of the one he needs to make - "James Gunn is fired.".

Reply
Share
1 reply
SK's avatar
SK
Jul 14

Sounds like replacing "the American Way" with "the human way" to appeal to secular globalists around the world did not work. That's a lot of domestic success, though. The movie will probably break even or make some profit, and do okay as the start of Gunn's DCEU.

Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture