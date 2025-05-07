David Tennant's latest television venture has crashed and burned spectacularly as ITV has taken drastic action against his new game show "The Genius Game" following dismal ratings and widespread viewer indifference. This humiliating setback represents yet another career stumble for the actor who has increasingly alienated his once-loyal fanbase through a combination of disappointing performances and divisive political activism.

According to reports, ITV has made the decision to move Tennant's struggling quiz show from its prime time slot to a significantly less prestigious position in the schedule. This relegation comes after the program failed to connect with audiences, drawing viewership numbers that executives reportedly found "deeply concerning."

The failure of "The Genius Game" follows Tennant's widely criticized return to Doctor Who for the 60th Anniversary specials, which many longtime fans condemned as a betrayal of the character he once portrayed so successfully. Under returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, these anniversary episodes were lambasted for prioritizing heavy-handed political messaging over coherent storytelling or respect for the show's established lore.

Tennant, who rose to fame playing the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, has increasingly used his platform for political activism in recent years, regularly making statements on controversial topics that have alienated significant portions of his fanbase. This shift from beloved entertainer to polarizing figure appears to have damaged his commercial appeal, with "The Genius Game" representing his first major hosting role on a primetime quiz show.

The BBC's Doctor Who, meanwhile, continues its own ratings collapse under Ncuti Gatwa, with recent episodes posting some of the lowest viewership figures in the show's 60-year history. Tennant's involvement in the anniversary specials that preceded this decline has led many to question whether his return actually harmed the franchise rather than helping it.

ITV's decision to reschedule "The Genius Game" rather than cancel it outright suggests the network is attempting to salvage what it can from what has clearly become a disappointing investment. However, industry analysts note that shows rarely recover from such early scheduling changes, with most being quietly canceled after fulfilling their initial episode commitments.

For Tennant, this setback comes at a particularly inopportune moment in his career. At 54, the actor appears to be struggling to maintain the level of popularity he once enjoyed, with younger audiences seemingly uninterested in his game show hosting abilities and older fans increasingly alienated by his political stances and disappointing returns to beloved roles.

The situation mirrors the broader challenges facing British television, with both the BBC and ITV struggling to produce content that resonates with audiences increasingly drawn to streaming platforms. Tennant's failure with "The Genius Game" suggests that even established stars cannot guarantee viewership in today's fragmented media landscape.