Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
May 7, 2025

It's doubtful that the entertainment industry will ever learn from its mistakes.

Tenant, like every other entertainer, lives under the delusion that lgbt+pedo is just about the poor gays that want to be left alone. When what they really want is to destroy civilization.

The massive delusion that men can be women or women can be men is just stupid. It takes surface feelings into account without living in reality.

But then, Marxism as a whole lives in a massive delusion.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Richie's avatar
Richie
May 7, 2025

That pic never fails to make me chuckle...

You've got one of the gangliest, weediest looking men to have ever walked this planet wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words, 'You'll have to go through me' while holding a little flag.

I imagine that would be as difficult as tearing wet tissue paper in half.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture