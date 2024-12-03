Former God of War and Twisted Metal Director David Jaffe got utterly roasted after he claimed he was not being sexist against Vara Dark despite claiming the only reason she has the following that she has is because of her gender and looks.

In a recent video uploaded to his channel, Jaffe whined, “You just don’t know have to do this. You don’t know how to do this. You are in that chair, Vara, because of your hair, and your face, and you gender.”

“And that is fine, by the way. There’s no problem with that. I don’t deny anyone making money and building an audience off the things that they’ve got,” he added.

READ: 'God Of War' Creator Melts Down And Spazzes Out After Vara Dark Roasts Him

In a subsequent video, Jaffe attempted to defend his comments.

He said, “Here’s what I’ll tell you. Vara Dark and I clearly don’t really vibe with each other. She doesn’t like me. I said some mean things about her. They were not misogynistic. They were mean .They were intentionally mean.”

Jaffe later added, “I was not sexist to Vara, Stop the Clowns. I was mean to her. Trust me. I was worried because I knew people would think I was. I was like, ‘I know people will think this is sexist or misogynistic.’ But it’s really not. And I was checking with women. I’m like, ‘Hey, watch this for me because maybe I’m wrong'.’ Because I can be wrong. Everybody’s got a blind spot.

“I would hate to think I actually would say something sexist or misogynistic, but in this case I was like, ‘I don’t think it is.’ But, again, I could still be wrong. Educate me if I am. But my understanding of misogyny—.”

Reacting to another individual, Jaffe said, “So like the Popo says, ‘You were. You implied that she only has a channel and audience because of her hair and her looks and because she’s a woman.’ That’s not sexist. That’s not misogynistic. That’s me being mean to her and saying the only thing, in my opinion, based on what I’ve seen of hers that allows her to be able to do what she does is she is an attractive or semi-attractive woman talking to a bunch of nerds. Is it mean? Oh yeah. Is it cruel? Of course. She was similarly in both of her previous clips the same to me.”

He continued, “And, yes, it dealt with her being a woman, but that wasn’t me talking about women. And like, ‘Oh women can only do this job if or I don’t like or trust women.’ No one can look at my channel and suggest that that’s my history or that’s the way I feel or any of my actions or anything.”

“So it sounds more like what you’re saying is you don’t like it when someone swings back at a woman metaphorically. … But metaphorically I’ll hit one all day because what do I care? It’s the same thing,” Jaffe stated.

READ: 'God Of War' Director David Jaffe Defends 'Avowed' Art Director Matt Hansen

Next, Jaffe admitted his comments were sexist. First, he read another user comment, “If you said that about Laura Fryer, what you said about Vara Dark that would be misogynistic because she has experience and insight. Right. Or if I said that about Alanah Pearce. Alanah Pearce has a leg up in the content creation space talking to nerds because she is very attractive as just a visual attractive woman. But she’s also talented, experienced, she edits well, she writes well, and she’s got interesting insight into the business both as a voice actress as a writer now in the business and as a journalist who worked at IGN. That’s just a description of that particular woman.”

Jaffe then stated, “Now, you could argue that Vara Dark has a lot more going for her than her looks and I’m sure some of you think she does and that’s fine. And I made it clear to say, in my opinion, based on what she said about me. I don’t watch her content. She may be excellent. But based on what she said about me and frankly based on if you go to her page most of her s**t is just mean-spirited haha f**k liberal tears blah blah blah.”

No one was buying what Jaffe was selling. In the comments of the video he was roasted over and over again.

One wrote, “Dude doesn’t realize he’s Chris Chan 2.0.”

Another mocked, “Hey there, mental heavyweight.”

“Jaffe: you only sit in that chair because of your hair, your face and your gender. Also Jaffe: I was not sexist.,” wrote another.

Rooke1892 posted, “Dude had his feeling hurt and showed his true colors.”

Another did a full analysis of Jaffe’s psychological manipulation, cognitive dissonance, and gaslighting.

The user concluded, “This analysis indicates a high level of psychological manipulation and gaslighting techniques, with significant cognitive dissonance at play in Jaffe’s response to criticism.”

READ: 'God Of War' Director David Jaffe Blames YouTube Grifters For Killing 'Dragon Age: The Veilguard' And Compares Transgenderism To Being Black

Another posted, “‘She only has a channel because of her hair and her looks and her gender.’" ‘That's not sexist.’ Dude you just said she only has 'the job' because of her gender. That is text book sexism. You didn't attack her character. You attacked immutable factors like her gender. How are you a grown man and not realize that is sexist?”

Youtuber Minimal Effort Live and a contributor to Fandom Pulse wrote, “By your logic the only reason Alanah Pearce has an audience is because of her looks.”

Another wrote, “I hope when I'm old and grey in my 50s I have better things to do than create petty internet beef with people half my age...”

What do you make of Jaffe getting roasted after he doubled down? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: 'Twisted Metal' Director David Jaffe Says 'Avowed' Developers Are "Just Trying To Work" As They Inject Evil Gender Ideology Into The Game