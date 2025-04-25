Fandom Pulse

Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 25, 2025

Filoni will never let his OC Ahsoka die. He will continue to push her down everybody's throat despite how terrible she is.

Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
Apr 25, 2025

Have you ever noticed how these irrelevant plonkers always try to boost their understandably fragile egos by using almost mystical vocabulary? Now even a rando like this one will call to the masses to present his "vision", as though he is Moses descending from the mountain - rather than an uneducated ignorant pleb that has found fleeting fortune as a blind chick finds grain.

I mean - the empty vessel makes the loudest sound, am I right, Mr. Filoni?

