Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer and the creator of Ahsoka Dave Filoni revealed that he faced “a lot of challenges” in order to enact his vision for the second season of Ahsoka.

In an interview with Screen Rant at Star Wars Celebration in Japan, Filoni was asked if he could provide an update on the live-action film it was announced he was working on back in April 2023.

At the time of the film’s announcement, Lucasfilm revealed it would “focus on the New Republic, and close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series.”

Filoni shared, “I work in very big arcs and timelines. I always have a lot of things planned, but I’m always able to move things on that big board. And so, you know, Ahsoka Season 2 was a plan that I had, obviously, off of Season 1 if I got to continue. And I had an idea of where that went and then a lot of things happened that were out of my control that made a lot of challenges to actually accomplishing that.”

“But I was able to accomplish it and I’m happy where it went,” he added.

Filoni then revealed, “Until I fully understood Season 2, I wouldn’t understand how the movie should go. So all these things kind of grow out of each other. And as Jon [Favreau’s] finishing his movie, and I’m tracking all these elements as they’re coming together.”

“Jon and I talk a lot about what’s happening in the future, where we need to go,” he continued. “We also look down the road at what’s ahead of all those things. It’s already done. So, you know, it is coming together.”

“There are a lot of things I debate about it in certain ways,” Filoni said. “And I want to give fans the greatest experience I can when I get to that point. So we’ll have to see.’

Next, he shared there are already at least two versions of the film concepted out, “I have one idea that I like very much. That I could tell you the opening, which I really like. So I get to do that. But there’s a completely different version that involves nothing that I’m thinking of that would be equally as exciting, but I feel like that one I’m running out of time to do. One day I’ll tell you what those two things are. Maybe once I’ve chosen one.”

When asked when moviegoers might see the film, Filoni responded, “Oh gosh, well I have to finish season two first and then also I’m helping out with all these projects now.”

“So I’m trying to balance all those things. And my priorities are really what’s best for the franchise and where my energy is best spent. And, you know, we’ll see,” he said.

He later added, “Kathy [Kennedy] and I talk all the time and she and I are figuring out what should go and what goes next and what makes the most sense.”

What do you make of Filoni revealing he faced a lot of challenges? What do you think those challenges are?

