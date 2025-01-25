When the New York Magazine article dropped with horrific details of Neil Gaiman’s abuse of a young nanny, Dark Horse Comics promised they would come through with an announcement they’ll be canceling planned comics of Anansi Boys going forward.

Neil Gaiman was rocked in January with an interview with his former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich for New York Magazine detailing graphic and horrific details on her claims of sexual abuse against the American Gods writer.

Part of the odd situation about the Neil Gaiman story is how these details have been well-known for nearly a year because of the work of Tortoise Podcast and Fandom Pulse detailing the abuse allegations against Gaiman.

Moreover, women have been warning about Gaiman for years with nine women now making allegations about him, according to recent reports, and he’s given signs through his works with his creepy fetishes inserted into books like The Sandman, as well as his virtue signaling about his polyamorous degenerate lifestyle with Amanda Palmer that led to personal problems for the author over the last several years.

Neil Gaiman made a bizarre blog statement denying that any of the acts were anything but consensual, but not denying that some of the abusive situations took place in response. With the allegations being centered around a formerly homeless woman who worked for Gaiman as a nanny, as well as a woman who lived in his estate rent-free claiming it was in exchange for sexual favors, the lines of consent are blurry at best, with it being situations where the author obviously took advantage of women’s situations.

Publisher’s Weekly approached multiple companies producing Neil Gaiman’s work a little over a week ago to see where they stood with The Sandman creator. At the time, Dark Horse Comics said they would have a forthcoming statement on the matter.

The publisher posted to X, “Dark Horse takes seriously the allegations against Neil Gaiman and we are no longer publishing his works. Confirming that the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume have been cancelled.”

The company also posted to the echo chamber network of BlueSky with the statement, but as of yet there is no elaboration on their blog or via Facebook.

The bigger elephants in the room with Gaiman are regarding DC Comics and Netflix, both of which have substantive money invested in The Sandman property, Gaiman’s most popular work, who have been silent on the matter. The last action DC Comics took was to announce reprints of his work in September 2024, two months after the initial allegations took place.

With Dark Horse Comics dropping Anansi Boys, will DC Comics take action? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

