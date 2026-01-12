Stephanie Phillips, the writer for Marvel’s latest relaunch of Daredevil, which aims to “redefine Daredevil for a new age,” shared new details about the series, its new villain, Omen, and teased how it will push woke ideology.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Phillips shared that the series’ main villain, Omen, is seeking Matt Murdock instead of Daredevil, “Omen brings the combination of noir and horror to Hell's Kitchen to oppose Daredevil... or Matt, actually. Omen shows up looking for Matt Murdock but finds Daredevil.”

She went on to share that she found “inspiration from Gothic literature and Greek tragedies” for the character and that “he’s both monstrous and tragic.”

Aside from sharing these details about Omen, Phillips also hinted at how she will inject woke ideology into the series, mainly pointing to Murdock’s new profession as a a law professor and dealing with college students.

She explained, “The classroom offers a challenge that pushes Matt Murdock completely out of his comfort zone. This isn't just about knowing the law, but dealing with a group of students younger than him who approach the law in different ways than Matt might.”

To add on to that she declared that she and artist Lee Garbett are “setting up a new status quo, new characters, and a new entryway for readers to fall in love with Daredevil alongside us. We're not ignoring any of the previous stories, but we get to start readers off fresh and really develop something that is uniquely ours.”

One of the ways it will push woke ideology is by attempting to remove the sacred covenant from marriage and merely reduce it to a contract. It’s even more galling that it is coming from the mouth of Daredevil, the most prominent Catholic character in the Marvel Universe.

To be clear, the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that marriage is “the matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring; this covenant between baptized persons has been raised by Christ the Lord to the dignity of a sacrament.”

To elucidate even more, a covenant is not a contract. A contract is a legal agreement that is conditional and transactional while a covenant is a solemn, binding commitment and is unconditional. It also permanent and indissoluble.

Furthermore, she claims that Murdock might as well be Peter Parker given he’s incapable of balancing this new job with his crimefighting duties, “It's tough to be a crime fighter when you have to teach an 8am class... not that I've tried. It's maybe day 2 of teaching that Matt is already trying to call in a favor to find a substitute teacher, if that's any indication of how well he's managing being Daredevil and a professor.”

NEXT: Drunk3PO’s Daughter’s Revenge Raises $45,000 in 24 Hours