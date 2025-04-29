I’m pretty excited for the Castalia Library sale. While I actually already have all of these books, I’m a big leatherbound book collector so it’s awesome to see them get into people’s hands at discounted prices. But enough about book collecting… let’s get into the news!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in cultural journalism and stay sustainable full time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you full-time news! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee!