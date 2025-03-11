Grummz made a great post this morning urging us to unity to fight the culture war against evil. A lot’s going on in the world where they’re trying to fracture our coalition, but we need to hold the line. In good news, The Demon’s Eye hit #1 New Release in Christian Fantasy because of readers like you! Pre-order the book here.

