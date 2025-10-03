Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Oct 3

So... why didn't they just make a show about political drama?

Endless mashing genres together to "create magic" that isn't there.

ShootyBear
Oct 4

Maybe we can have some extra couple’s therapy sessions with Daredevil and Fisk sharing their emotional traumas and hash out their differences.

Now that would be subverting expectations!

