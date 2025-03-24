Marvel Studios latest Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again fell off the top 10 viewership charts during the week of the show’s fourth episode.

According to Luminate data, Daredevil: Born Again did not chart on its Top 10 Streaming Originals: Television chart. It had less viewership than Severance Season 2, which clocked in at 348.2 million.

READ: The Chivalry Guild Warns About Taking The Wrong Lesson From 'Snow White's' Box Office Failure

The show did manage to break into the top 10 last week with 387.3 million minutes watched. However, it was 10th on the list behind.

During its premiere week, the show also did not break into the top 10.

READ: Alleged Audition Dialogue Seemingly Reveals Which C.S. Lewis Book Greta Gerwig Is Adapting For Netflix

Of note, Luminate typically tracks from the end of the week to the end of the week and Daredevil: Born Again releases on Tuesdays so the first weekend of an episode’s release is not included in the data set until the following week. That’s why the show charted and had more viewership in its second week than in its premiere week.

The viewership data appears to correlate with total reviews on IMDb. As of writing, the first episode has over 11,000 reviews, the second is over 9,900, the third is over 8,100 while the fourth currently sits at just over 5,900.

Google Trends also indicates the show hit a peak when it released and has been on a downward trend ever since with small peaks when each new episode releases.

What do you make of Daredevil: Born Again falling off the viewership charts?

NEXT: Netflix's 'Adolescence' Accused Of Being "Part Of A Calculated, Ideological Assault On Western Identity And Memory"