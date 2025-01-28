Dario Scardapane recently shared that the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series will not lean into Matt Murdock’s one night stand with She-Hulk, but also claimed it and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home are still canon.

Speaking with SFX Magazine via GamesRadar, Scardapane discussed how his individual vision for the show and characters fits into the overall plans Marvel executives have for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said, “Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects. I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans.”

“I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe],” he elaborated.

Speaking specifically to Daredevil: Born Again and Daredevil, he said, “We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life.”

He then referenced his past cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, “You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things.”

Next, he stated, "They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story. I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on."

Not only will the show not be leaning into Murdock’s one night stand with She-Hulk, but Scardapane also made it clear that the show will be different from the original Netflix series as well.

He told the outlet, “There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before.”

“The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is,” he elaborated. “I felt that had been done. I'm not taking swipes. I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things.”

He specifically pointed to the the slow pacing in the Netflix series as well as the Punisher, which he worked on.

He shared, “One of our edicts was longer scenes. You had these long five-page scenes of characters hashing it out in order to make space between these massive action sequences. The way stuff has evolved since then, we're able to do big action sequences at a lot more pace.”

Scardapane continued, “I really feel that Netflix's Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story. It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There's a feeling for those classic '90s crime tales.”

Returning to comment on the pace, he said, “It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn't able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We're much darker.”

What do you make of Scardapane distancing his show from Murdock’s depiction in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

