Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 10, 2025

Oh, no! How sad. Bet they didn't see this coming.

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Mar 10, 2025

People simply have no interest or faith in Disney Marvel anymore. I'll avoid spoilers here, but it doesn't help that any word-of-mouth impact must have been seriously blunted by character-specific events in those first two episodes.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture