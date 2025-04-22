Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Apr 22, 2025

She saw how Rachel Zegler imploded her career and realised that she's just as terrible, so some damage control was in order before her new movie comes out.

J.R. Logan
Apr 22, 2025

The woman could have cosplayed at conventions for years acting like Faye and made all the money. It might be hard to keep a Faye Valentine attitude up all day. Got to be better than pouring concrete.

