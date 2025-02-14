Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Feb 14, 2025

The Kickstarter manager's response is not unreasonable even if he sprinkled some male feminist garbage in there. People should learn how Kickstarters work - most of the time there are no refunds.

Writeaminute
Feb 14, 2025

At best he cheated on his gf/fiancee at best. AT BEST. Fuck cheaters.

