The business implications of the Fantasy News BookTube Daniel Greene situation gets worse, as his Kickstarter team has chimed in to let backers know they’re aware of allegations and say they’re not giving refunds for the time being.

Daniel Greene was accused of sexual assault by Naomi King this week, to which he’s responded. She has now posted an Instagram video urging people to send her money on PayPal to what seems to be a newly set up account, muddying the situation as it appears she’s trying to capitalize off of it for monetary reasons and attention

.The YouTuber has faced a slew of cancelations already from various BookTube channels condemning him, podcasts like One Piece Podcast canceling him, and even his own Discord turning against him and rebranding without him.

Now, the managers of his latest Kickstarter campaign for a deluxe edition of The Lawful Times, a campaign that made over $105,000, are making comments ready to cancel him again as the CEO of Wraithmarked Creative, Bryce O’Connor, says he’s “watching things extremely carefully.”

Apparently, there’s some backer outrage attempting to get refunds on books that were being produced, not dissimilar to the situation with Neil Gaiman and his Good Omens Kickstarter a month ago.

O’Connor posted:

Regarding the allegations made by Naomi King against Daniel Greene yesterday, Wraithmarked was made aware of them this morning and I'm personally watching things extremely carefully. I have watched Naomi's full video, have listened to their statements and looked over all their screenshots, and I am now waiting for Daniel's response to the accusations.

Regarding this TLT deluxe edition, we understand that some of you may want to immediately request refunds for this project, and we are sorry that it isn't something we can offer AT THIS TIME for two reasons:

First, we cannot, as a company and team, risk violating the terms of an existing contract base on accusations, at least not as they stand now. Doing so potentially opens us up to significant problems and liability.

Second, Daniel has already been paid for this project, so refunds would purely be coming out of Wraithmarked's pocket, putting us at financial risk without achieving anything close to the outcome most of you would be hoping for.

That being said, that is NOT to say we won't be offering refunds eventually depending on Daniel's response and how these accusations play out. It's unfortunately a call I'm going to have to make at a later point, and I ask you to be patient and to trust that I will make the call to the best of my abilities as this situation develops.

This is in NO way a dismissal of Naomi's accusations or video. While Daniel does deserve the right to tell his side of things and counter the evidence that they have brought to the table, Naomi also absolutely deserves to be heard and deserves to be supported. As I said I watched their full video, including the very hard section of raw emotion they display in the final moments of it, and you will never hear me say they or any other person with a story like theirs does not deserve to be heard.

I just need more information before I can make a decision on this project that may put my company and my employees at risk. These are the absolute earliest hours of a developing situation, and I just need more information.

I ask for your patience with this, and I ask you to bear with me while we wait for Daniel's response. I know this statement will not meet the expectations of many of you, and I do apologize for that. The simple reality is that I have a lot of people who depend on me, and if protecting their livelihoods means I have to weather your disappointment until such time as I feel secure in my decision, I will do that without hesitating.

The book producer is riding a fine line with this statement, throwing Greene under the bus to some regards while urging backers not to hurt his business. Regardless, almost all of the comments below say they no longer want the book, as they’ve all turned on the Fantasy News BookTuber.

It’s also been revealed that fantasy author and LGBTQ activist, Brandon Sanderson, has unfollowed Greene on Kickstarter to try to distance himself from one of his biggest defenders.

Beyond this, a man who claims Greene was priming him to take over the channel started crying on a prerecorded video to show his virtue in the situation.

As the fallout continues, it appears as if Daniel Greene is losing everything based on a single allegation without any evidence. What do you think of this escalating cancelation?

