Soror Cane
Hyperion blew my mind, and it's strange that I don't think about it from time to time, twenty years later. I didn't know about the cancellation, and it broke my heart. Rest in peace. Now he lives on in his books.

Mike Johnson
One of the great losses in SF this year. What rarely gets mentioned is how structurally daring Hyperion was -- seven novelas, different styles, no resolution in book one. That kind of formal ambition is almost unheard of in commercial SF, and the fact that it worked says everything about Simmons as a craftsman. Read the Cantos as a teenager and the Shrike sequences genuinely hauted me for years. The art vs. politics question at the end is the right one to ask.

