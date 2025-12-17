Actress Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, affirmed she’ll revisit the role.

During an appearance on The View, Ridley was asked, “If there might be another film centered around your character, Rey, … have you heard anything, would you be open to revisiting that role if there would be a new project?”

Ridley responded, “I am revisiting the role. … It will be worth the wait when it happens.”

Ridley did not share any more information about how she will be revisiting the role. It was previously announced back in April 2023 that she would return to the character in a film being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy shared in an interview with IGN shortly after the official announced that the movie takes place “15 years out from Rise of Skywalker, so we’re post-war, post-First Order, and the Jedi are in disarray, and there’s a lot of discussion around who are the Jedi, what are they doing, what’s the state of the galaxy?”

“And she’s attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order based on the books, based on what she promised Luke. So that’s where we’re going,” she added.

Since then the film has seemingly been in development hell with multiple writers working on it. Steven Knight was initially attached to it, but he left the project in October 2024. In January 2025, it was revealed that George Nolfi was was hired to pen a new script.

In February, Nolfi shared how he’s approaching the film telling Film Stories, “The way I approach it is, you look at what’s come before you, you look at the broad ideas of what they want to do. Meaning: Lucasfilm, Disney, Sharmeen [Obaid-Chinoy], the director, and then you do what a writer does, and try to try and put beats of a story together. Try and imagine characters, and then you present that with an understanding that it needs to honour, obviously, a long, incredible tradition.”

“If you think about George Lucas, the six movies that he did, and the universe that he created, it’s actually very steeped in broad notions of politics. It’s not talking about today, per se, but there’s the Empire’s Nazism slash Roman Empire. The democracy of the Roman Empire collapsing and becoming an empire and the perennial story of human beings organizing themselves and against chaos, and then the tools that help human societies tamp down on chaos become oppression,” he added. “So that is really very core to what I think George Lucas was trying to talk about. And one of the wonderful things about science fiction and Star Wars – which is more almost science fantasy or space opera – is that you can raise the deepest issues without it feeling like a philosophy class, or a political science class, or something I read in the newspaper today…”

“It can be about real things, deep things,” he added.

NEXT: More Details Revealed About Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Exorcist’ Film