Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing announced he’s stepping down from his co-CEO position, but will remain in an advisory role with the company.

A report from Axios noted that Boreing’s fellow co-CEO and founder of the Daily Wire Caleb Robinson will be the full-time CEO as Boreing vacates his co-CEO position, which he held alongside Robinson since 2019.

While Boreing is stepping down as the co-CEO he informed Daily Wire employees that he will remain in an advisory role and will continue to host “Daily Wire Backstage” as well as creative projects such as The Pendragon Cycle, where he is the director and executive producer.

In a press release on the The Daily Wire’s website, it affirmed, “Boreing will also stay on in an advisory role and continue as the host of Backstage, the company’s monthly show featuring Shapiro, Walsh, Michael Knowles, and Andrew Klavan.”

Boreing also stated, “I’m enormously proud of our team, of our many battles, and of the successes we’ve achieved together over the last decade. And we’re just getting started. To get us to the heights we know we can achieve, we have brought in a world-class executive team that I am confident will thrive in taking us to the next level under Caleb’s ongoing leadership while I turn my full attention to creative and entertainment ventures for the company.”

Boreing’s exit as co-CEO comes in the wake of losing major talent in Candace Owens and Brett Cooper. In fact, Owens’ personal YouTube channel recently eclipsed Ben Shapiro in views.

AF Post reported, “Owens has surpassed Ben Shapiro in monthly views. Shapiro has lost over 25% of his monthly views and Owens has increased her view count roughly 10% since last month.”

Shapiro had 47.83 million views in February compared to Owens’ 55.86 million.

Owens was fired from The Daily Wire about a year ago with Boreing making the announcement on X, “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”



Cooper announced her exit in December on YouTube.

Cooper reacted to Boreing stepping down on X with a gif of Jimmy Fallon. She later added, “Genuinely excited to see where Ben and Caleb take the company next!”

As for Owens, she noted that over the last few weeks Boreing was making odd comments and being combative with Daily Wire customers as well as fishing for a possible buyer or strategic partner for the Daily Wire.

Furthermore, she pointed to a post he made earlier this month where he claimed that her going on Theo Von’s podcast and Ian Carrol appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast was “a terrible day for American Jews.”

She also noted he got into a back-and-forth with Jason Whitlock over the timing of a possible pardon for Derek Chauvin that devolved into discussion about Andrew Tate.

Owens also documented that Boreing decided to weigh in on a debate over the use of “Christ is King” on social media and decided to take shots at Tucker Carlson.

What do you make of Boreing stepping down as co-CEO?

