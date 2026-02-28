I’m really saddened by Dan Simmons’ passing. He was such a giant in the world of science fiction that he’ll be very missed. On our end, we are very grateful for the support of Space Fleet Academy, which I knew was going to be a hot seller once I started writing it, but still am floored by the outpouring of messages about the book and incredible sales. Thank you all for reading!

Every major entertainment outlet runs on advertising revenue from the same studios and publishers they're supposed to be covering. That's why their "journalism" reads like press releases. Fandom Pulse exists because of readers like you. We answer to our readers and nobody else. Paid subscribers are the reason we can tell the truth about what's happening in comics, gaming, film, and publishing without worrying about who we offend. Keep independent journalism alive.