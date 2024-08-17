Comic artist Tess Fowler has never been afraid to start a controversy to help her comic art career. She is known for her woke hot takes, which regularly spark outrage among comic book readers. Now, from her position of safe clout within the industry after her mild success with Rat Queens and Dungeons & Dragons art, she’s taken aim at Neil Gaiman, letting her audience of fellow industry professionals know she believes all of Gaiman’s accusers.

Though Tess Fowler may not be a barometer of reliable information when it comes to issues with feminism in the comic industry, she is a barometer of comic professionals now believing it’s safe to pile on Neil Gaiman now that there are enough believable accusations to taint the Sandman creator’s reputation.

Tess Fowler became famous because of a #MeToo moment of her own, where she accused comic writer Brian Wood of making a pass at her at San Diego Comic-Con and subsequently ending his career as he was canceled by a mob over the situation. Though Brian Wood maintained he did no wrong other than make a bad, failed pickup attempt, Fowler’s loud complaining was enough to torpedo a budding writer’s hopes at comic stardom then.

Neil Gaiman, by contrast, prints money for the failing comic industry and has so far been protected even with accusations that are far worse than the tame indecent with Brian Wood. The comic industry has been largely silent until now, as Fandom Pulse has been told by industry insiders that there’s been a stand down order in regards to discussing the Gaiman subject. Now, Tess Fowler is speaking out.

She posted to the BlueSky echo chamber, saying:

Haven't gone deep posting about Neil Gaiman because he caused me to lose a decade long friendship with someone in his intimate coterie. I'm heartbroken at her behavior (sending me emails from his victims to discredit them etc) so I'm saying this openly for a reason: I believe he did ALL of it.

The amount of what *appear* to be possible PR bot accounts sharing random NG quotes are disturbing. So I'm saying this as loudly as I can. I've been told things directly that, in my opinion, corroborate what the women stepping forward have stated. I do believe it is a pattern. I do believe its true.

Experiencing the behavior of this former friend, when I gave her no provocation (I supported her completely but stated I didn't support him) as well as the texts she sent and then the victim emails she sent later as a means of attack, have all left me enraged, disgusted, and heartbroken.

THIS is why I said before to be kind to those nearest him who haven't come forward. THIS is why I said that anyone calling for the blood of his collaborators has their own agenda. My friend turned into someone I did not recognize and I very much believe it was due to years of Gaiman's influence.

I dont claim to know the full scope of whatever web has been woven for the past few decades. I only know what one of his many lovers has told me. And I don't share that lightly. I dont believe in betraying confidences. Even more than that I dont believe in protecting abusers.

I dont want to discuss this. I dont want to chat. I'm posting this so when his name is searched, it's more than just fluff posts from what I can only imagine are PR bots. I dont know for sure. But something is so off right now. All my best to those who stepped forward.

Possibly necessary P.S. I cannot share screencaps of our texts because there are victim emails, names of people involved in his marriage and former household, info about his ex wife and other identifying and/or graphic information. Its a huge mess. The point is I believe ALL the women. ALL OF THEM

P.P.S. We discussed only the first 3 women. I ended our friendship because she went nuclear after I said I believed them all. She shared Gaiman's "explanations" of those first 3 accounts. It is due to HIS explanations that I believe those women. And the last 2 women as well.

P.P.P.S (is that a thing?)I have seen enough that I believe Neil Gaiman has a history of coercive abuse against vulnerable women. I cannot say the extent of what did or did not happen. I wasn't there. But I've seen enough just from my former friend alone, that I believe these accounts are 100% TRUE.

I'm sorry if u feel I'm a terrible person 4 this. I dont believe in lynch mobs or burning books. I will fight you to the death defending his collaborators (Especially CD I will END u over CD) But I've borne the brunt of him turning a dear friend into someone I couldn't recognize. He's a SONOFABITCH.

While her lengthy post alleges some evidence that makes it look very bad for Neil Gaiman, her refusing to post it still leaves fans in the same state as before, with many accusations and not a smoking gun of actionable evidence against the writer. However, it appears sentiment has turned against Neil Gaiman within the industry, a marked change from a month ago when it was impossible to get anyone to comment on the situation. If a clout goblin like Tess Fowler feels it’s finally safe to say something, we may be on the precipice of a watershed moment for the comic industry to actually take a stand.

