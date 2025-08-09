Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
Aug 9

Instead of standing firm and reclaiming Harry Potter from the left, Czech games gave in and are going to lose even more because nobody wants to buy a game when they know they proceeds will go to mutilating children for sex predators.

There is no such thing as trans, since you can't change your sex, only your appearance.

They let a handful of deviants force them into supporting stupidity.

Lankester Merrin
Aug 10

"Over time, the harmful views of the story's creator have escalated into harmful actions."

Rowling should sue them for libel. That would be fun.

As for the customers, a counter-move by the community against the company for caving in and allowing the products to be infected with this ideological nonsense would also be fun. A complete boycott can do wonders as a reality check.

