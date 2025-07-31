Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 31

Corporations need to just post their products and get off. Stop caving into the mentally ill people who have nothing better to do.

The only people who have been hurt by J.K. Rowling are virtue signalers. The rest of the world does't care.

Reply
Share
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
Jul 31

I think they've been living under a rock.

My old library system still had the Old Guard 1A absolutists installed, and when the Usual Suspects tried to cancel local Wizarding programs, were told to get stuffed.

No fallout at all.

So yes, never roll over and show your soft underbelly to these weasels.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture