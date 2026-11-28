Curious King has spent the last two weeks doing something very few publishers in any category get to do: selling out new product the moment it goes on sale, over and over, with no sign the demand is cooling. The press’s new horror subscription imprint, Eldritch King, sold out its Founder’s Pact in minutes and then sold out its Blood and Soul Pact tiers in just over three hours, before the first book had shipped. Now the press has done it again with Joe Abercrombie’s Best Served Cold, and the numbers are, if anything, more startling, because this time the buyers knew exactly what they were getting and what it would cost.

Best Served Cold holds a particular place in Abercrombie’s work. It is the first standalone set in the world of The First Law after the original trilogy, a revenge story built around a character consumed by vengeance. It is also the fourth Abercrombie title Curious King has worked on, which matters. The press has just finished its edition of the First Law trilogy, so collectors who bought into that run were already primed for the next book, and the buyer base was built before the announcement went out. The people who hold Abercrombie series rights were offered first crack through an emailed purchase link, with until November 23rd at 21:00 GMT to claim their matching copy. Whatever remained of the limited tiers went on sale to the general public on November 24th at 20:00 GMT.

The press describes the design process in terms that tell you how seriously it takes the book as an object. “We were in agreement that it needed its own style and identity.” That sentence carries more weight than it looks like. The First Law trilogy editions established a visual language, and the easy move would have been to extend it. Choosing instead to give Best Served Cold a separate look treats the standalone as a book with its own character, which is also what Abercrombie’s readers say about it. For collectors who want a matched set on the shelf, it is a gamble. For collectors who want each book to feel like itself, it is exactly the right call.

The art does a lot of the selling. Tyler Jacobson is painting nine full-color pieces and twenty black-and-white line drawings for the limited tiers, and the Standard Edition carries an extra dustjacket painting by Jacobson that appears only on the Standard. That last detail is a smart piece of tier design. The lowest limited tier usually exists to be the entry point, and giving it a painting the more expensive tiers do not get gives the Standard its own reason to be wanted, rather than leaving it as the cheaper version of something else.

The production side follows the same pattern as the rest of Curious King’s limited work. Each limited tier is letterpress printed in two colors by Nomad Letterpress and handbound by Ludlow Bookbinders. The run sizes are tiny: 500 copies of the Standard Edition, 150 of the Deluxe, and 26 of the Lettered. That is 676 limited copies in total, to be spread across a fanbase that has bought out every Curious King Abercrombie release before it. The press knew what that meant, and said as much in the announcement: “there won’t be many based on previous Abercrombie sales.” In plain terms, the copies left over after the rights holders had their turn were expected to be few. The press did not oversell the opportunity. It told buyers up front that scarcity was the point.

A second edition runs alongside the limited tiers. Lit Escalates, which released the First Law Artist Edition, is producing the Artist Edition of Best Served Cold, and it is a different product aimed at a different buyer. It is printed offset on high-quality uncoated paper, carries the interior layouts and artwork from the Curious King tiers, and adds three exclusive dustjacket and endpaper paintings by Joel Daniel Phillips. It is Smyth-sewn in Italy and comes with a slipcase, matching the design of the earlier First Law special edition. Where the limited tiers are capped by run size, the Artist Edition is limited only by a timed pre-order window, so nobody who wants one gets shut out. Buyers in the US, Canada, and South America order from the Lit Escalates store, which went live on November 24th. Everyone else can order from Curious King directly and gets four full weeks to do it, with a better shipping rate than they would get elsewhere.

Then came the results, and the publisher’s reaction to them. “Once again, I feel the need to point out, you are all savages!”

This is a press that has sold out so many times that it now greets a sellout as a recurring event it has to comment on, and the joke only works because the pattern is established. It also reads as a nudge to the buyer community that this is a competitive market, and that hesitating costs you the book. Even though there’s a lot of small press that does well with these deluxe editions, Curious King has a hype behind it that goes much further than other publishers.

“The Standard’s and Deluxe went in seconds and the Lettered lasted all of two minutes.” The Lettered Edition is the rarest tier, a run of 26 copies, and it lasted two minutes, because the price point is very high to start. The other two tiers, a combined 650 copies, were gone in seconds. At those speeds the sale is decided by who has their payment details loaded and their finger on the button, and the line between buyers who got a copy and buyers who did not comes down to a few heartbeats. The tier structure also explains the outcome: the Standard and Deluxe, as the more reachable limited editions, drew the widest pool of bidders and disappeared first, while the Lettered, priced and positioned for the deepest-pocketed collectors, took a little longer, though not by much.

The publisher closed the thought on a humbler note. “You guys still manage to blow me away on the regular.”

A press that has sold out its First Law editions, launched a subscription imprint to instant sellouts, and then sold out a fresh Abercrombie release in seconds is still surprised by its own audience. That surprise is a good sign for the buyers who wanted a copy and missed out, because it suggests the press will keep looking for ways to produce more of what its audience is chasing.

For now, the one version of Best Served Cold still open to new buyers is the Artist Edition, and the clock is running on both the Lit Escalates pre-order and the four-week window for buyers ordering through Curious King. Everything else is on the secondary market, where Curious King’s limited Abercrombie editions have already had a head start on appreciating in value.

What does it say about the market that a press can run a subscription launch and a flagship author release in the same fortnight, sell out both within minutes, and still hear collectors asking for more?