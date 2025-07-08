Culture Critic Trashes Publishers And Studios For Stamping Classic Books To Market Their "S**tpuddle" TV Show And Film Adaptations
A culture critic has put publishers and film and TV studios on blast for not only using new prints of books to market bad TV and film adaptations, but marking them with “unremovable stamps.”
Culture critic Stig Kenobi posted to X, “Here is trend that absolutely needs to die. Publishers putting unremovable stamps like this on book covers. Using new versions of the books to try and market shit-show tv-shows, that have nothing to do with the story in the books to begin with. It is literally a retard-stamp.”
He then shared images of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time, Terry Brooks’ The Shannara Chronicles, Andrzej Spakowski’s The Witcher, and J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.
In a subsequent post, he added, “I don't think any fan of those books, would want something like this on their shelves. A permanent reminder of that time some talentless hacks shat on the work by making a s**tpuddle of it on tv.”
In a response to X user Chris Knight who described the stamping of the books as a “ridiculous marketing ploy” and described it as “akin to graffiti,” Stig replied, “Spot on. Plus it severely dates the book. Especially since the stamp cant be removed.”
What do you make of publishers and studios marking these books?
If they altered the cover, BEWARE. The interior content is also up for the latest grab by fat blue-haired Wiccan cat ladies on a mission from Lucifer.
I recall the beginning of this in the 80s with Huckleberry Finn and Tom sawyer being retro-sanitized for the then "modern audience." Compare a 50 year old Finn novel to a modern one.
The Shannara Chronicles stamped Terry Brooks books were a good idea actually. It served as a clear warning of how low the book series was about to sink. It was a rare case where the terrible TV series would actually prove better than the author’s own destruction of his own series.