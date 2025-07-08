Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jul 8

If they altered the cover, BEWARE. The interior content is also up for the latest grab by fat blue-haired Wiccan cat ladies on a mission from Lucifer.

I recall the beginning of this in the 80s with Huckleberry Finn and Tom sawyer being retro-sanitized for the then "modern audience." Compare a 50 year old Finn novel to a modern one.

DeGave
Jul 9

The Shannara Chronicles stamped Terry Brooks books were a good idea actually. It served as a clear warning of how low the book series was about to sink. It was a rare case where the terrible TV series would actually prove better than the author’s own destruction of his own series.

