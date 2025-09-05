Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 5

There were those that pushed this. There were those that suffered.

Then there were those that ignored it and claimed America was normal.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 5Edited

Merrick Garland was a full blown tyrant. I hope karma comes knocking on his door.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture