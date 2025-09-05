Culture commentator Lauren Chen, who ran Tenet Media has broken her silence and accused Joe Biden’s administration and the United States government of a political witch hunt and theft of savings.

Back in September 2024, the Department of Justice, which was being led by Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that it had indicted two RT employees for attempting to propagandize U.S. citizens with Russian government messaging and did so by co-opting “online commentators by funneling them nearly $10 million to pump pro-Russia propaganda and disinformation across social media to U.S. audiences.”

While the announcement nor the attached indictment named who the online commentators were, it lined up with Chen and her husband Liam and their company Tenet Media.

Following the release of the indictment, YouTube shut down the Tenet Media YouTube channel as well as four channels run by Chen.

Now, Chen has broken her silence and has accused the Biden administration as well as the United States government of targeting her due to her politics. After detailing how 30 armed FBI agents raided her home, she declared, “They took all our electronics and seized our assets. This included our life savings and revenue that had nothing to do with TENET, such as payments from contracts with The Blaze and TPUSA.”

Additionally, she denied the claims that she and Tenet were Russian propaganda, “To suggest that their earnest opinions are tantamount to Russian propaganda is not only dishonest, but a besmearing of views commonly shared by a huge swathe of Americans.”

From there, she noted how she was impacted by the allegations, “Though there were never any criminal charges, much less convictions, due to this widely publicized investigation, all of our professional contracts were promptly dropped. We were deplatformed from YouTube, TikTok, Discord, and Google. We, and even some of our family members, were debanked by several financial institutions. We were forced to move due to death threats. Our work-based immigration visa, which was topedoed by the actions against our company, was not renewed. The Canadian government also seemed to have opened their own investigation into us following the highly publicized case, and of course, we quickly amassed legal fees well into the six figures.”

She later added that despite the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York closing the investigation into her and Tenet in April, the government had no plans or interest “in restoring us to where we were before the investigation began, though they could easily do so. There would be no similar press release absolving us of the very public and very serious allegations that had been made against us. There would be no help clearing our names with the Canadian government. They would not restore our visa status. And predictably, despite the lack of charges or conviction, our financial assets - all our savings, would not be returned.”

As for why she didn’t speak out until now, she shared “that it immediately became apparent that any attempts to challenge the Biden DOJ resulted in threats of arrest, charges, and potentially prison. And so, out of fear of being separated from our children, and under the advice of counsel, we chose to remain silent until we could be sure that speaking out would not result in further judicial or extrajudicial punishment.”

And while she is speaking out now, she notes the ordeal is not over, and has asked her followers to help cover her legal fees as well as allow her to return to her home. She specifically set up a GiveSendGo with a goal of $150,000. It has currently raised $15,632.

